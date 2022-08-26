An 18-year-old Joplin man was taken into police custody on felony drug and gun charges following a minor traffic crash Thursday morning on North Main Street in Joplin.
Sgt. Jason Stump said the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash initially provided a false name to an officer, leading to his detention and a search of the vehicle, which turned up a handgun, a drug pipe and 22 lorazepam pills.
Austin D. Bryant was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
