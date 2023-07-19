Two people were killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 96, about 6 miles west of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Killed were Wyatt Seelaus L. Cady, 32, of Ash Grove, driver of a pickup truck, and a baby girl.
Seriously injured and flown to Mercy Hospital Springfield were Curtis M. Forrest, 31, of Republic, driver of an eastbound van, and a 3-year-old boy. The baby girl and boy were passengers in the Forrest vehicle.
According to the patrol, the eastbound Cady pickup truck ran off the road, overcorrected and then ran head-on into the Forrest van.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on the Interstate 49 Loop, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Tamara D. Alexander, 37, driver of a northbound vehicle, and a passenger in her vehicle, Shannon L. Goswick, 56, of Anderson, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, a southbound vehicle driven by Jonathon V. Ashworth, 29, of Joplin, traveled left of center and struck the Alexander vehicle.
