A man was treated for injuries and an Airport Drive grocery store was closed after a fiery crash Thursday at the store's gas pumps.
Trooper Joe Drum, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said a man was driving a black pickup truck before noon Thursday westbound on Highway 171, when a medical issue of some sort caused him to veer off the left side of the road.
He struck a gas pump at Harps Food Store, located at 25685 Fir Road, then struck a trailer being towed by a white pickup. Both the black pickup and trailer became engulfed in flames.
Drum said two bystanders managed to drag the man out of the black pickup truck before the fire began. His identity and current medical status have not yet been released.
The store closed for business after the crash and remained closed as of 12:45 p.m.
