Casey L. Malone pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the fatal beating of his girlfriend, Ann McCrary, two years ago in Joplin in a plea deal that will send him to prison for 25 years.
Malone, who turns 41 on Tuesday, accepted the plea offer at a hearing before Circuit Judge Gayle Crane in Jasper County Circuit Court.
He had been facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of McCrary, 63, on Jan. 30, 2021. An autopsy determined that she died of blunt force trauma consistent with a beating she had suffered 11 days previously at the hands of the defendant.
Malone, formerly of Pryor, Oklahoma, was homeless and living on the streets of Joplin when McCrary shared a meal with him and a female acquaintance on Jan. 18, 2021, at her home in the 300 block of South Wall Avenue.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said in court Monday that they consumed a bottle of whiskey after the meal and the other woman went to sleep. She later woke up to find Malone on top of McCrary and beating her. The witness called 911 for help, and the responding officers found Malone standing over McCrary's body with bloody and swollen hands and blood splatter on his shirt, Kenney told the court.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the witness told police she heard Malone telling McCrary that she was going to die as he was beating her. The defendant later admitted to police that he had hit McCrary with his fists and kicked her.
The victim suffered a brain injury, a broken nose and wrist, hemorrhaging on her scalp and neck and further trauma to her abdomen and extremities, leading to a medical examiner's autopsy finding that she died of inflictions of blunt force trauma.
Second-degree murder carries up to life, or 30 years, in Missouri. The plea deal Malone accepted calls for a 25-year term, with the defendant required to serve 85% of the time before he would be eligible for parole.
At the request of the defendant, the judge delayed formal sentencing until April 10 to give him the opportunity for jail visitation by family before transport to prison.
