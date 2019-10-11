CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 53rd annual Maple Leaf Festival is underway, with several inaugural events on tap for this weekend.
The time-honored tradition has brought the community together for more than half a century to celebrate the fall colors with music, food, activities, contests and more. This year’s theme is “Legacy of the Maple Leaf.”
“I’ve had several people ask me what it means, and I asked the young man who submitted the winning Maple Leaf theme idea what it means to him,” said Neely Myers, director of membership and marketing at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce. “He reiterated what I was thinking, which was it has become a legacy for people. There are people who have decades-long standing traditions. To me, it means: What does it mean to you in the past, and what do you hope to carry into the future?”
This weekend’s events start at 8 a.m. Saturday with a bicycle tour across Southwest Missouri at Kellogg Lake Park. Riders can choose from 15-mile, 40-mile, 62-mile, 80-mile or 100-mile road routes.
The baby pageant begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carthage R-9 Auditorium, 714 S. Main. The toddler pageant follows at 4 p.m. in the same location.
One of the inaugural events, Music Under the Maples, will bring together live music from the Mason Dixon Band and eight food trucks from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 714 S. Garrison. The event is free and open to the public.
During Sunday in the Park, the first Maple Leaf chili kickoff begins at noon Sunday at Central Park. The cost is $5 for tastings and $10 per entry. The dog show is set for 1 p.m. followed by dachshund races at 2 p.m. The cost per entry is $10; all proceeds benefit the Carthage Humane Society.
“Entries are coming in regularly, and people can register for their animals all of the way up to that morning,” Myers said. “We’ve got quite a few chili cook-off participants, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The Little Miss and Mister pageants, for children in kindergarten through third grade, as well as the prince and princess pageants, for children in fourth through eighth grade, both will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Carthage R-9 Auditorium.
Birds will have their chance at the crown with the annual chicken pageant set to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Park. The queen pageant, for high school girls, will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium.
Looking ahead to the following weekend, the Maple Leaf Parade, which draws crowds of an estimated 65,000 to 80,000 people annually, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on the Carthage square. Traditional floats compete for the Sweepstakes, Artistic Achievement, Community Image, Special Recognition and Chamber’s Choice awards.
The streets between Central Avenue and Chestnut Street and between Garrison and Howard Street will be closed and vacated beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and no later than 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, according to the Carthage Police Department. Any vehicles left on these streets will be subject to towing.
Handicapped parking for the parade will be available on the northeast side of the Carthage Junior High School parking lot at the corner of Sixth and Grant streets.
