CARTHAGE, Mo. — Pageant royalty for the 53rd annual Maple Leaf Festival have been announced.
Contestants from newborns to age 24 months competed in pageants on Saturday. The winners were toddler girl Ellie Stebbins, toddler boy Archer Lawson, baby girl Mila Reign Strickland and baby boy Lochlen White. Baby and toddler pageants were sponsored by Mercy Carthage Hospital.
The Maple Leaf Queen pageant, sponsored by Halo Salon and Missouri Southern State University, was held Sunday. Samantha Benhumea was named Maple Leaf Queen. Benhumea is a Carthage High School student who plans to study biology at college and ultimately become a pediatrician. The Queen’s Court consists of Emily Egger and Taylor Jones. Egger is involved in 4-H and plans to study agriculture at College of the Ozarks. Jones is a dancer and will study pre-med at Missouri Southern State University.
Children from kindergarten age to age 14 also competed on Sunday. Kennedy Baptistat was selected as Maple Leaf Princess, Israel Saba as Prince, Charli LeMasters as Little Miss and Emanuel Prieto as Little Mister.
Maple Leaf royalty appears at many of the festival’s events as hosts and hostesses and will be featured in the Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday. The parade will be broadcast live on KSN 16-TV and rebroadcast again on Thanksgiving morning.
Details: 417-358-2373, nmyers@carthagechamber.com.
