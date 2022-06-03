MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man has been ordered to stand trial on a child molestation charge.
Jose M. Elias, 34, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on June 13.
Elias is accused of molesting a girl less than 12 years old. In an interview at a child advocacy center on April 14, she told investigators that he kissed her and touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
