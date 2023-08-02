A coming exhibit at Spiva Center for the Arts, “Who I am: A Queer Perspective,” says something about the fortitude of our local LBGT community.
This slice of our population is staking its claim in our community and there’s no backing down.
“One of the goals of this exhibit is to remove stigma,” said Michael Gregory, secretary-treasurer of JoMo EQ, the gay advocacy group co-sponsoring the exhibit with Spiva. “It’s important to celebrate the diversity of our city.”
The exhibit runs from Saturday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 30, in Spiva’s Jo Mueller Reserve Gallery. An opening reception is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The exhibit is being held in conjunction with the JoMo Pride Fest, an annual gay festival that includes a parade on Friday, Sept. 8, and a street festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, both downtown, and Pride in the Park festivities on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Landreth Park.
The “Who I am” exhibit was curated as a national call for entries, which attracted 97 entries from as far away as New York and California. A jury panel chiseled the entries to 31 pieces by 25 artists from nine states. The works include a variety of mediums.
“Through the national call for art, it is an opportunity for queer artists and allies from all over the United States to exhibit works representing their personal viewpoints or journeys,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva executive director. “The goal of ‘Who I am: A Queer Perspective’ is to provide a formal space where works can also express their ability to change lives for the better, making powerful wordless connections between artists and patrons.”
As the first such exhibit to be displayed locally, it’s a milestone in local gay history.
For decades, Joplin has had a hearty gay community, contrary to the attitude back then of some in the area. Back in 1977, it staged a local march against national anti-gay activist Anita Bryant when she appeared here for a rally. There has been a gay church and a gay rodeo chapter here, along with an assortment of gay bars.
But it came at a price. I’ve heard plenty of local gay stories about lost jobs and alienation from families, friends and churches. I’ve also heard of physical victimization. When I was a police reporter for the Globe in 1970s and 1980s, I took reports about local gays being physically targeted and an ammonia bomb tossed into a gay nightclub. It was episodes like that and the attitude behind them that prompted Gregory to remain in the closet.
Singing in Heartland Opera Theater after retiring as a teacher and volunteering as its general director buoyed him during the dark times, he said.
His turning point came in 2021, when he joined the support group of JoMo EQ.
“I heard stories about kids being kicked out of their homes and fearing for their lives,” he said of the support group.
It led him to come out of the closet.
“I decided I couldn’t be an example in the closet,” he said. “It wasn’t worth living two lives.”
His willingness to come out as gay is an example of the inroads that have been made in greater openness for gay community members, but the current fracas over transgender rights and drag queen performances demonstrate there remains much to be addressed, he said.
“It’s like going back in time with fighting it,” he said. “It feels like people want to erase you.”
“Who I am” is running in conjunction with “Delectable: Art of the Edible,” also curated through a national call for entries, and “Best of Missouri Hands: On the Road — The World We Create,” featuring the work of members of BOMH, a nonprofit state artists’ association. Those exhibits run from Saturday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 7.
