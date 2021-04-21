A man wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt Tuesday morning robbed the Casey's convenience store at 2764 W. 32nd St. in Joplin, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the man entered the store about 3:30 a.m. and presented the clerk with a note demanding money. He was described as wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Davis said he left the store on foot, with police uncertain if he fled in a vehicle nearby or not.
