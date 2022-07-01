The Chert Glades Master Naturalist Chapter will hold a master naturalist informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
The meeting will have information on the program and on the Master Naturalist training course that will begin Aug. 16. This course is limited to 20 people. The deadline to enroll is July 12. The fee for the course is $110. Some scholarship opportunities are available.
Topics that will be covered in this training include key ecological concepts, karst topography, insects, Missouri’s natural communities, stream ecology, invasive species, birds, fish, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, ancient Missouri landscapes, natural resource management and nature-centered public programs.
To become a master naturalist, participants must take 40 hours of basic training, eight hours of advanced training, and they must contribute 40 hours of natural resource related volunteer service within the following 15-month period.
The Chert Glades Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists is based in Joplin. For more information about the chapter, go to bonnie.hinman@sbcglobal.net or www.chertglades.org. People can also contact MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell at jeff.cantrell@mdc.mo.gov or MDC Administrative Specialist Chelsea Cook at Chelsea.Cook@mdc.mo.gov or they can call the Shoal Creek Center at 417-629-3434.
Information about the master naturalist program is available at http://extension.missouri.edu/masternaturalist. For information about all MDC volunteer opportunities, visit mdc.mo.gov.
