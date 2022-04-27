McDonald County High School privacy pods focus on student mental health needs

ANDERSON, Mo. — Ozark Center and the McDonald County School District are aiming to address the mental health needs of today’s teens with the installation of privacy pods at the high school that give students a safe, noise-reduced space to talk or unwind.
Two privacy pods were installed two weeks ago in Room 303, the main counseling room at McDonald County High School. It is accessible to both students and staff who may need help.
The 4-by-7 glass booths are each outfitted with two chairs, a table, color-changing lights, a light dimmer, air circulation and even a new car smell.
The pods allow counselors to assist students with mental health concerns on campus. The booths can also be used for individuals who are having a rough day or need to take a moment to themselves. It’s similar to a glass telephone booth.
Erica Price, community liaison with McDonald County High School, said she was hired by the district to be the bridge between students and mental health. Her room had extra office space on the side, and she began looking for ways to make the area more beneficial for students. She came across privacy pods on the internet last summer and said they’ve been a hit.
“They’ve been busy every single day,” Price said. “Daily, we have mental health professionals come into the building from all areas of McDonald County. We have therapists who come in and visit with their clients that are already established, and then we have students who, just for one second, need to step away from class. That’s the unique part of McDonald County Schools. They can just alert a teacher and go down to Room 303. They step inside the pods and take five to 10 minutes to calm down.”
Ozark Center, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, donated the pods to McDonald County High School in an effort to help bridge the gap in mental health services for teens.
Del Camp, chief clinical officer with Ozark Center, said the concept of privacy pods was initially designed for open offices for co-workers to have quiet spaces and open conversations, but it can also be useful in a school environment.
Ozark Center, an arm of Freeman Health System, received a grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Missouri Department of Mental Health after an EF1 tornado hit McDonald County in May 2019.
The funding was designated for assistance with tornado recovery and its effects on mental health in the region as a result of the 2019 storms. Camp said the high school project cost an estimated $17,000 per pod.
“We have a crisis in mental health for children and adolescents, and this may be an important way to be able to tangibly address that need,” said Camp. “I think from my perspective, that’s really where we need to transition to. Grants are great, but they come and they go. These are the kinds of things that stay.”
Most trauma research indicates that the more space you can provide someone during the recovery from a traumatic experience, the better, Camp said, but the privacy pods are able to transform a small space into a comfortable one.
Camp said the pods can produce both a sense of accountability for both the staff and student while still maintaining a high level of security.
“Basically, the security of information that you’re able to transmit back and forth, it’s ideal for that,” he said. “If you think about someone who has experienced trauma, you want to look at all of the different senses, and certainly sound can be a trigger, smell can be a trigger and all of the other senses.”
Before the pods were in place, Price said, the school would have up to four mental health professionals on a given day, and she had to put up partitions in a room, which was not ideal. She said pods give many of the students a quiet, confidential place to go to during the school day. She has seen at least two students using the pods every hour.
“When you see the pods, you think, ‘That is claustrophobic. I am not going to like that. It’s going to be stuffy.’ But there’s ventilation and fans above each person’s head,” Price said. “You can adjust the lighting from blue lighting to yellow lighting. You can dim it. You can make it brighter. It really is cozy.”
Effects of COVID-19
More than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, according to government findings released in March. Several medical groups have warned that pandemic isolation from school closures and lack of social gatherings has taken a toll on young people’s mental health.
“This really gives us the evidence to say with certainty that the pandemic was incredibly disruptive for young people and their families,” Kathleen Ethier, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement.
The reports are based on anonymous online surveys of about 7,700 public and private high school students from 128 schools during the first six months of 2021. It is based on a similar survey the CDC conducts every other year in schools.
Camp said the pandemic took away the structure that many youth had in terms of having ways that they can cope with negative feelings like fine arts, sports and spending time with friends. He also noted how students missed out on specific rites of passage, such as graduation, that they won’t get back.
“It separated kids from each other, and oftentimes, students spend a lot of time with each other, and they talk about things that they’re struggling with and they can be supportive,” he said. “It separated them, in many respects, from things that they found helpful. Things that certain students are incredibly good at are also the things that buoy them during times of stress, depression and anxiety.”
Outcomes
Camp said one of the outcomes that they’d like to see from McDonald County’s privacy pods is more students using resources on campus provided by school counselors, community support staff and other professionals.
“We would hope to see certainly the academic performance in those who utilize the service increase,” he said. “When all of those things are true, we see the reduction in the amount of time people have to spend outside of the school getting these same services.
“I think all of these outcomes are critical to the student having the opportunity to connect with the rest of their peers and improve their academic performance,” he added. “We want students who have mental health concerns to function at the level of their peers, and sometimes that’s not easy to do.”
Ayla Benedict, a senior at McDonald County High School, is a member of a new club founded this year called Students Wellness Advocacy Team. The group produces mental health podcasts for the student body and encourages students not to be afraid to reach out for help.
“I think SWAT is also a good way to get the pods out there,” she said. “I do think it’s going to help with people wanting to open up more and maybe get more therapy. People don’t always do this because they don’t have a private place to talk about things or they’re too scared.”
Benedict said she uses the pods often to do homework or decompress.
“Sometimes, if my friends and I are having problems, we’ll come in here and talk it out,” she said. “If I just need time to myself, then I come here. It’s really helpful, especially when you’re juggling everything else. You can just come in here and chill for a second.”