PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Health Department on Sunday reported a large increase in COVID-19 cases.
The department announced 196 new cases, bringing its total to 434. An update county is possible later this evening, officials said.
This follows an announcement Saturday in which the county said that "due to this increase we recommend avoiding gatherings. This means any events that includes more than your immediate family should be avoided. We suggest anyone leaving their house wear a mask and continue to social distance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.