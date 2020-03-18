The Missouri Department of Conservation has closed its nature centers, visitor centers and education centers around the state through April 15. Trails at the facilities will remain open.
The closure applies to the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.
All conservation areas, area trails and boat accesses remain open to the public. MDC offices and shooting ranges also remain open under normal operating hours. MDC-managed hunts and mentored spring turkey hunts continue as planned.
