Cyclists can learn more about access to state conservation areas during a free virtual event from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Registration is required and can be completed online at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185919
The Missouri Department of Conservation now allows the expanded use of bicycles and electric bicycles on many department-area service roads and multi-use trails.
Multi-use trails allow a variety of users, such as horseback riders, bicyclists and hikers.
Service roads are non-public roads on MDC areas used by staff to conduct resource management activities. Many service roads are currently used as walking paths by the public.
“We expanded the use of bicycles and e-bikes on service roads and multi-use bike trails; however, there are some things to be aware of,” said MDC Recreation Use Specialist Bridget Jackson.
For some conservation areas, bicycles are allowed year-round and in others they’re allowed outside of certain hunting seasons.
Bicycle use on most of MDC’s approximately 1,100 conservation areas is still restricted to roads open to public-vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails because the areas do not have applicable service roads. Bicycles are not allowed on service roads on department lands associated with nature and education centers, fish hatcheries, staffed ranges, offices, designated natural areas where bicycle use could cause damage to sensitive habitats, and other conservation areas.
The regulation change has impacted approximately 300 MDC areas and provided access to more than 1,500 additional miles of roads for cyclists. Approximately 30 of these areas will be closed to bicycle and electric bicycle use during all portions of the firearms deer hunting season and the spring turkey hunting seasons.
