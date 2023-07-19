For more than 30 years, MedFlight Joplin has provided air-ambulance service to the region from its base at Freeman Hospital West.
Stacey Robertson, area manager, said MedFlight launched in 1992. Now owned by Air Methods Corp., MedFlight provides a community-based service within a 150-mile service area.
About MedFlight
MedFlight currently operates two bases in the region — one at Freeman and a second at Labette Health in Parsons, Kansas.
In 2000, Air Methods Corp. purchased the service from Archer Medical. Air Methods, a nationwide service provider, has bases throughout the United States.
Two helicopters are based at each site, along with a nurse, paramedic and pilot on each shift. Additionally, aircraft mechanics are assigned to each base.
Pilots work 12-hour shifts, as regulated by FAA standards. Clinicians, Robertson said, work in 24-hour rotations. There are four pilots assigned to each base. Currently MedFlight has seven full-time nurses/paramedics and two who work on an as-needed basis.
By the numbers
MedFlight is licensed to primarily operate in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas and can go into Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma as needed.
Robertson said the crews average one to two flights per day, weather permitting.
“Summer tends to be a busy season, because it’s a trauma season,” Robertson said. “The types of patients we transport tends to change. During the summer, it’s trauma, during the winter it’s respiratory illnesses and medical emergencies.”
Since taking flight in October 1992, MedFlight crews have completed more than 21,000 patient transports.
In-network
Air Methods provides air medical service to all who need it. According to Lindsey Emmons, corporate communication specialist, MedFlight is in-network with most major health insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and others.
“Pre-paid membership is not required with Air Methods,” Emmons said. “The federal “No Surprises Act” went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and eliminated the need for memberships from any air medical provider.
“Under this act, patients are only responsible for the copay, coinsurance, deductible or maximum out-of-pocket cost outlined in their health care plans, regardless of which company handles the transport. In an emergency requiring air medical service, the first available carrier should transport the patient to the hospital and a patient should never delay care while waiting for a particular carrier based on a membership.”
Commented
