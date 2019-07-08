Nearly 30 applications from Southwest Missouri have been pre-filed with the state to cultivate, manufacture or sell medical marijuana in Missouri.
Among the more prolific applicants is Sarcoxie Nursery, which is run by retired Joplin-area cardiologist Paul Callicoat. He wants to open several locations across the state.
Missouri became the 33rd state in November to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. The state must approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses. It will take formal applications in August, with licenses expected to be awarded by the end of the year.
Applicants
Pre-applications for facilities that are proposed to be located locally include:
• Paul E. Callicoat, Sarcoxie Nursery, cultivation and manufacturing, Sarcoxie; dispensary, Joplin.
• Donald P. Schaefer Jr., Nature's Pharmacy LLC, dispensary, Joplin.
• Gaylon H. Pugh, Ozark Mountain Medicine LLC, cultivation, Joplin.
• Allen L. Schmidt, dispensary, Joplin.
• Pamela E. Bunce, Midwest Best Choice Distributors LLC dba Premium Wellness LLC, dispensary, Joplin.
• Bradley L. Wright, Moochie Farms/The Kind Wellness Center, cultivation and dispensary, Neosho.
• Eugene O. Gary, cultivation, Neosho.
• Debra A. Major, dispensary, Neosho.
• Vang N. Lor, cultivation, Neosho.
• Iqbal S. Makkar, cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary, Carthage.
• Lisa D. Roark, The Dispensary LLC, dispensary, Cassville.
• Todd S. Hills, Choice Extracts LLC dba Choice Farms, cultivation, Cassville.
• Timothy M. Land, Horizon Growth LLC, cultivation and manufacturing, Pierce City.
• Gurmeet S. Josan, cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary, Seligman; dispensary, Jane.
• Billie J. Snip, BCF LLC, cultivation, Golden City.
• Shawn J. Briggs, cultivation, manufacturing and dispensary, Aurora.
• Sarah R. Stewart, cultivation, Fairview.
The local applications are among those from individuals and businesses across the state who want to sell medical marijuana. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last week released that information to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after a court sided with the newspaper in a lawsuit challenging the state's efforts to keep the records secret.
Two groups already grow hemp, marijuana's botanical cousin. Noah's Arc Foundation and Beleaf Medical are the only two companies licensed by Missouri to grow the plant for production of CBD, a non-high-inducing ingredient that is marketed as a medical treatment. The companies applied for 11 licenses at their locations in Chesterfield and Earth City.
Groups from outside Missouri applying for licensed marijuana operations come from Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arizona and Tennessee. Altogether, they're applying for at least 25 licenses to grow or sell marijuana. One of them, Curaleaf, a Massachusetts-based giant in the industry, wants to open in eight locations across Missouri.
Sarcoxie Nursery
Callicoat said in a telephone interview that he is "moving dirt" at the Sarcoxie Nursery, which previously grew peonies and ornamental trees before sitting vacant for several years. He told the Globe in January that he had purchased the property to convert it into a cultivation and manufacturing operation.
"We're building greenhouses on the property," he said Monday. "We're not actually going to be growing outdoors. We don't have good outdoor-growing conditions for cannabis products."
Callicoat said the Sarcoxie Nursery, in its newly reincarnated form, seeks to lower energy costs associated with growing marijuana. Indoor growing systems, using fans and lights, sometimes operate 24 hours a day, and 45% of the increase in energy demand in Denver is for electricity to power marijuana facilities, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The nursery, Callicoat said, would be outfitted with a water-reclamation system and other energy-efficient measures.
"We're striving to be the most energy-efficient and self-sustaining greenhouse system in the nation," he said.
Callicoat also has pre-filed applications for licenses to open five dispensaries across the state, including one in Joplin that would be located on East Seventh Street in the former Play It Again Sports building across from Target. He said that would be his company's flagship dispensary.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
