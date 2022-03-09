Area residents have adorned a patrol vehicle parked in front of the Joplin police station with colorful flowers, stuffed animals, balloons and notes of encouragement in honor of Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, a Joplin officer killed while responding to a call Tuesday.
Cooper died as a result of a gunfire exchange with a suspect in a disturbance call. Cooper leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Two other officers were also seriously injured in the shootout. Their condition had not been updated as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tears were shed and hugs were shared as community members made an impromptu memorial of the patrol car Wednesday. A framed picture of Cooper rests on top of the front bumper next to a “Back the Blue” heart. Hundreds of radiant flowers were placed on the vehicle from bumper to bumper.
Cooper’s family members wrote “Not all superheroes wear capes” and “Coop, we love you” on the passenger-side windows of the patrol car. Every inch of the vehicle was covered with mementos by Wednesday afternoon.
Tiffany Osborne, of Joplin, added a bouquet of flowers to the memorial in support of the family and law enforcement. She aims to organize a T-shirt fundraiser to assist the family and the department. Although it’s not much, she said, the goal is to keep giving the officers hope.
“It’s not an easy job that everyone’s cut out for, and it’s an important job," she said. "I just admire what they do because I can’t do it myself. We’re going to rally around the officers, and I think it’s important that they know we’re here for them as well.”
Lindsey Reynolds and Jami Berger visited the memorial to place flowers on the hood of the car in remembrance of Cooper. The two friends, who are both employees at Sam’s Club in Joplin, had worked with Cooper’s mother, Joyce, before she retired. They said Cooper was a regular club member, and they always looked forward to seeing him.
“He had an awesome personality and was very straightforward and to the point,” Berger said. “He was just a wonderful guy. He’ll definitely be missed. He gave us his life to protect us. I felt like this was a small way that I could give back.”
Danita Tamilio, of Joplin, was obviously emotional as she placed a bouquet of red and yellow roses at the memorial. She said she’s a big supporter of law enforcement and even considered becoming a police officer at one point.
“I’m not surprised by this level of support because it’s Joplin, and it just goes to show that we should all be supporting our law enforcement in other times than this,” she said. “There’s so much love and support for their families, more than they’re aware of.”
Faith Curtis, of Joplin, visited the memorial with her son, Steven, in a show of support for first responders. Steven Curtis said they’ve been praying that the other two officers involved make a full recovery.
Curtis added that she hopes a tragedy like this never occurs again in Joplin.
“I know they do it protect us, but it’s a shame that this had to happen,” she said. “We’ve been keeping up with how the officers are doing. I wanted to come pay my respects. I think this memorial truly shows community support.”
By late Wednesday afternoon, officials announced the Cooper memorial would be moved to the station lobby due to incoming inclement weather. The lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.