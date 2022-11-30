Dozens of people turned out on a chilly morning for the dedication of a sculpture honoring the 161 victims of the 2011 Joplin tornado.
The sculpture, which is at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., includes the names of the 161 people who lost their lives and will be a permanent memorial.
The sculpture was unveiled by Active Lifestyle Events Inc., which provides activities for the community, including the annual Joplin Memorial Run, held each year since the tornado.
“This sculpture captures our organization’s dream of providing something significant to the community that also honors those we lost on May 22, 2011,” Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyle Events, said in an earlier statement. “This beautiful sculpture not only honors them, but the banner depicted recognizes the role the runners played in helping this happen. It is a fantastic piece of art, placed on the lawn of our arts and entertainment center that will lead our city into the future.”
A full story will follow later at joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.