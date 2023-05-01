Mercy Hospital Joplin on Monday said it has acquired the primary care practices of Dr. Jacqueline Orender and Dr. Holly Cranston in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The acquisitions are part of an effort to expand access to care in Southeast Kansas.
Both clinics will remain in their existing locations at 2305 S. Tucker Terrace and 1015 Mt. Carmel Place, and all providers and staff have been offered the opportunity to join Mercy.
“Bringing Dr. Cranston and Dr. Orender into the Mercy system is an incredible opportunity for us to grow our presence in Southeast Kansas while also making sure they’re able to continue to care for their patients, making sure they’re able to continue to provide excellent care for their patients well into the future,” Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy’s Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas communities, said in a statement. “These well-established practices are vital to the community, and we look forward to supporting them as Mercy co-workers and providers.”
Mercy already offers some specialty care in Pittsburg on an outreach basis, but the acquisition of these primary care clinics establishes a permanent presence, adding to Mercy Specialty Hospital Southeast Kansas and Mercy Hospital Columbus.
The acquisition will become official and final May 22.
