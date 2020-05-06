Mercy officials say they are taking "careful, deliberate" steps to reactivate services that were previously postponed as a response to COVID-19.
Mercy has established three specific criteria that must be met for procedures to be rescheduled: The community must have seen 14 days of sustained decrease or flattening of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Mercy must have adequate personal protective equipment for patients and employees, and enough COVID-19 testing supplies must be available for patients to be tested within 48 hours of some of their procedures.
“It is absolutely critical that we are mindful about how we approach a reactivation of services,” said Eden Esguerra, an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Joplin. “Testing ensures we will minimize risk to patients and co-workers, demonstrated by the fact that we have successfully detected a COVID-19-positive patient who planned to reschedule a delayed service thanks to Mercy’s policy of testing patients before their procedures. By having prescriptive precautions in place, we are keeping our co-workers, other patients and the entire community safer.”
Mercy’s reactivation will be a phased process to ensure that resuming services does not cause coronavirus exposures or a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said. The first phase involves the return of essential services such as surgeries, imaging and diagnostics. The second phase will include services that are non-emergency but medically necessary. The third phase begins a return to the normal capacity of Mercy’s services.
