For 29 years, Mercy Life Line Air Medical Service has provided an air ambulance service to the region.
Established July 9, 1994, Mercy Life Line has aircraft stationed at two bases — one in Branson West, the other in Rogers, Arkansas — that serve the region. Matt Benzen, flight nurse and manager, said crews from both bases serve the Joplin area. Other bases are located in St. Roberts, Missouri, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Benzen said previously, crews were based at hospitals. Now the health care trend is to place the bases in areas designed to improve response times.
About Mercy Life LineMercy Life Line began as Hammons Life Line after John Q. Hammons’ father died as a result of a heart attack. Benzen said cardiologists told Hammons his father might have survived if he could have gotten to the hospital faster from his rural home.
“Hammons Life Line started in Springfield one year later,” Benzen said, adding the late John Q. Hammons funded the purchase of the first aircraft.
While Mercy Life Line is owned by Mercy Health system, the aviation portion of the service is contracted through Metro Aviation, based in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Benzen said the team currently includes 50 nurses and paramedics among the four bases, as well as 18 pilots and 10 mechanics.
Benzen serves as a flight nurse one day a week, and helps manage the operation of the medical staff the remaining days.
He began working at Mercy in 1996 and joined the flight department in January 2001. He said talking with flight crews during his time in the emergency room led him to move into air medicine.
Benzen said Mercy’s operates four twin-engine Airbus H135 single-pilot IFR helicopters, one at each base.
Each person is required to undergo at least 80 hours of training each year.
“The people and their accumulated years of clinical service is our strength,” Benzen said.
Future
Benzen said as rural hospitals keep more of their patients rather than transporting them to larger facilities, both air and ground ambulance services are changing.
Regardless, he said, Mercy Life Line crews will continue to provide services, using state-of-the-art equipment.
In 2022, Mercy Life Line’s four bases saw a bit more than 2,000 patients, with half of its numbers coming from incident scenes and the other half from hospital-to-hospital transfers. At least 50% of the calls were trauma related, the rest were medical conditions. Benzen said the crews are seeing numbers similar to where things were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
