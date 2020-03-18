Mercy will restrict visitor access at its clinics and hospitals in Joplin and Carthage as well as Columbus and Galena in Southeast Kansas.
The restrictions will limit patients to one visitor per day; exceptions may be made for those who are near end of life.
Only parents will be allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery units, and recovery departments. Unless they are seeking treatment, children younger than 18 will not be permitted.
At Mercy Hospital Joplin, the cancer center entrance will be limited to cancer patients only. All patients seeking treatment in the emergency room in Joplin should use that hospital entrance.
