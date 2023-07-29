In 1982, officials with the then-three Joplin hospitals together formed a community emergency medical service.
Known as JEMS — Joplin Emergency Medical Services — the operation provided emergency and nonemergency ambulance services to the Joplin region, a function previously managed by the Joplin Police Department. In 1998, following a merger with the Webb City Ambulance Service, JEMS became METS for Metro Emergency Transport Service.
About METS
Based in Joplin, METS covers roughly a 244-mile radius, including all of Joplin, Webb City, Carterville, Oronogo, Alba, Carl Junction and Duenweg.
Basically, as METS Chief Jason Smith describes it, the service covers Jasper County to the north to the Barton County line, to the east, just west of Carthage, to the south to Interstate 44, and west to the Kansas state line.
METS has a total of 80 employees, which includes the command staff (chief, deputy chief and training chief), EMTs, advanced EMTs, paramedics and office staff. Operating on a 24-hour-on/48-hour-off rotation, each shift has a battalion chief, a captain and two lieutenants.
In the beginning, JEMS had two ambulances on duty at a time, with two medical personnel per ambulance.
METS now has a total of 14 ambulances. Monday through Friday, METS typically has eight ambulances on duty during the day and six on overnight. On the weekends, because of a higher call volume, METS has six ambulance teams on call 24 hours a day.
Other ambulances are used for extra events, such as standby for area football games, or in the instance an ambulance on shift requires maintenance.
Smith said the METS current team includes medical personnel who are eager to learn and serve within the community.
“We have a good selection of more experienced EMTs and paramedics to help guide and shape our newer (employees),” Smith said.
Training
Beyond the basic requirements for EMT (six months of classes), advanced EMT (a full year of classes) or paramedic (two full years), Smith said his crew completes in-house continuing education each month, in order to keep up their licensing requirements. Each month covers a different topic, such as cardiac care or pediatrics.
Smith said his training chief strives to keep up with everyone’s hours, in order to ensure all training requirements are met.
Plans
While METS is owned by Freeman Health Systems and Mercy Hospital Joplin, as a private company all funding comes from the billing of people who use the service, be it self pay, by insurance, or with Medicare or Medicaid.
METS currently has three stations, two in Joplin and one in Webb City. Future plans include placing one more 24-hour ambulance in Webb City as the needs increase in that part of the county.
Smith said METS operates “top of the line” equipment, with aggressive medical protocols set by the medical directors. If call volume continues to increase, he hopes they will have the ability to add additional crews as needed.
“I’ve got a lot of hard-working individuals who are pretty dedicated to the community,” Smith said. “I’m extremely proud of the job everybody does, from the leadership and the more senior guys, to the command staff for the crews. The leadership in this department determines the success.”
By the numbers
In 2022, METS ran a total of 19,193 calls. This included 10,083 emergency calls; 3,544 nonemergency transfers between hospitals; and 5,564 calls considered “dry runs” or calls for service that did not result in transfer. This can include lift assist, treatment at the scene and a car crash where there were no injuries.
Smith said 2023 is “on pace” to remain the same, in terms of numbers for the service.
About the chief Chief Jason Smith, a native of Webb City, became interested in working for the Webb City Fire Department his senior year of high school. During that year, officials offered classes at night and on the weekends. So he spent his senior year taking EMT classes at night, and Fire 1 & 2 classes on Sunday. When he graduated, he not only received his diploma but was also certified in those areas. In 1995, he began work with the fire department. In 1996, he joined JEMS, later METS, and has worked with the operation for the past 27 years. He served as the interim chief from September 2010 to February 2011, when he became chief.
Commented
