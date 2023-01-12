This Saturday, fans are planning an event to honor the memory of fellow car and rally enthusiast Ken Block. The nationally-known rally driver died recently in an accident near his home.
Pro rally driver Block died on Jan. 2 in a snowmobile accident in Utah at age 55. The action sports and marketing pioneer was also the co-founder of DC Shoes. He was a five-time medalist in the X Games in RallyCross. Block also gained fame through his Gymkhana videos, a mix of stunt driving, drifting, rally and performance art, which drew over a billion views on YouTube.
Dillon Hull, organizer of the Ken Block Rally and Car Show, said that even though winter is not car show season, he wanted to put together an event to honor Block. He has idolized Block ever since he was a kid. Even though he never met Block, and Block has no local ties to Miami, Hull wants to memorialize the driver he looked up to.
“He was adrenaline seeking, from rally car driving to dirt bikes to motor cross,” Hull said. “He piqued my interest at a young age, with as good as he was at it. I like to think he’s the reason I pound energy drinks and do burnouts constantly.”
Hull owns Out of Control Auto and Performance in Commerce and is big into cars and motorsports. He had seen some bigger cities, like Tulsa, holding memorial car meets in honor of Block. So he called the mayor of Miami to organize a small car meet in a parking lot. With the help of some local businesses, it just grew from there. One sponsor is MidAmerica Outdoors in Jay, which just signed a deal with a close friend and competitor of Block, Travis Pastrana.
For Hull, putting together a big car show seemed like a good way to remember Block, since he was a big car enthusiast. Block made a name for himself collecting and racing cars, from a 1965 Ford Mustang to a custom-built Porsche called the Hoonipigasus, racing both up Pikes Peak. Hull wanted to bring together a diverse group of car enthusiasts for the event.
In addition to the car show, Hull plans to have food trucks, live entertainment and games for kids. He said he’s trying to make it a more active version of a car show, with more things to do as a family. A cruise through downtown Miami will follow in the evening.
A highlight of the event will be the burnout contest, with medals and a $500 cash prize. Block was a big drifter and burnout enthusiast. Hull said burnouts get people’s attention and are entertaining.
“A burnout is pure fun,” Hull said. “Depending on what you’re driving, you hold the brake down and hold the gas and just spin your tires. They’ll start smoking and you go until you feel like stopping. I started liking them as a kid, and now our 2-year-old is obsessed with cars doing burnouts. He’ll sit on the side of the road and yell at cars to peel their tires.”
Hull said there’s been a good response to the event, especially on social media. He’s expecting a big turnout and hoping to turn it into an annual event.
The Ken Block Rally and Car Show will take place starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Miami. There’s no admission fee, while the car show will have a $5 entry fee for cars and a $10 entry fee for the burnout contest. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to help with the event’s expenses. The burnout contest will start around 4:45 p.m., and the cruise will follow around 5:30 p.m.
