MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami, Oklahoma, man has been released on bond after his arrest on federal charges alleging assault on a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, who is also a former resident of Carthage, Missouri, was arrested Aug. 19 by Oklahoma authorities on a warrant issued in federal court in the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. It cited the charges as assault in a special territorial jurisdiction and committing acts of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Tulsa reported that a video shows Burlew yelled at, grabbed and dragged AP photographer John Minchillo on the Capitol steps. The photographer got up and then backed up against a low stone wall separating the Capitol building from the lawn. Authorities allege that Burlew then lunged toward the photographer and grabbed his upper chest and leg to throw him.
The U.S. attorney’s office also filed a motion in U.S. District Court asking that Burlew be held in jail until the case is completed contending that he could be a flight risk. The online court record shows that a hearing was held Aug. 20 and that a woman, who is not named, testified in favor of Burlew and that Burlew appeared during the hearing by video.
U.S. Magistrate Jodi Jayne then ordered Burlew released on $5,000 bond, reasoning that the charges are misdemeanors, that Burlew has ties to northern Oklahoma and that he has no previous criminal record.
The judge set a number of special conditions for the release. Burlew must stay in northern Oklahoma except when traveling to court in Washington, D.C. Authorities were to remove any weapons he had in his home, and the court’s probation office had to confirm the removal.
Additionally, Burlew is to participate in mental health counseling.
Future court action regarding the case will be heard in the federal court in Washington, D.C., a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office there said Wednesday.
The charge that Burlew faces alleges that he and two other people grabbed and pushed Minchillo, who was documenting the mob at the Capitol that day as Congress was in session to certify the results of the Electoral College.
Burlew allegedly continued to push the photographer until he was thrown backward over the wall, landing on his back. Burlew looked over the wall to watch the man fall, the prosecutor contends.
Associated Press spokesperson Lauren Easton said Wednesday that it is “deeply troubling when journalists are targeted for simply doing their jobs. These charges are an encouraging sign that those who attacked journalists on Jan. 6 will be held accountable.”
