MIAMI, Okla. — The color purple will soon dominate downtown Miami, thanks to volunteers working with the Community Crisis Center.
On Wednesday, volunteers began painting a purple ribbon, symbolizing domestic violence awareness, on business windows throughout the downtown. Large purple ribbons are also being tied to businesses signs.
The project is dedicated this year to Kayla Billings, the 11-year-old Miami girl who died last week in a shooting after a domestic disturbance between her biological parents.
The “Paint the Town Purple” initiative began Wednesday and continues the rest of this week as part of the activities taking place in October in the center’s coverage area of Ottawa, Delaware and Craig counties. The Community Crisis Center is a domestic violence shelter.
More than 1,000 friends, family and community members gathered last week at Miami’s Rotary Park to honor the girl, who died in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Melissa Wallace, the girl’s mother; James Miller, Wallace’s fiance; and the couple’s unborn child were hospitalized after the shooting. Kayla’s father, David, the suspected shooter, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A family spokesperson said Wallace and Miller are expected to be released from the hospital in the next day or two; the unborn child has died.
Kelsey Samuels, executive director for the Community Crisis Center, said the visual aspect of the initiative is important for two reasons.
“It helps more and more people increase awareness in domestic violence, and it helps with the dialogue about the issue,” Samuels said. “As people see the color, and associate it with community support, it draws attention not only to the need but also to the services available.”
Samuels said 15 to 20 volunteers, working with the center’s new volunteer coordinator, Dominique Covington, have stepped forward to help with the painting efforts to show support for Billings and her family.
Ongoing efforts
Three ongoing awareness projects taking place are placing hotline posters throughout the area, placing purple pumpkins in strategic locations, and raising awareness concerning the relationship between domestic violence and animal abuse.
Samuels said center officials have about 500 posters up in businesses throughout their coverage area. Her goal is to increase the number substantially in the coming months.
Each poster features the center’s 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-0883, as well as information about the center’s offerings.
The purple pumpkins, along with information about the center and the hotline number, have been placed in locations such as bank teller counters and customer service counters.
The third project, Paws Against Domestic Violence, helps spread the word about how animal abuse is often tied to domestic violence. Efforts in this area include putting “Dogs Against Domestic Violence” sheets at local dog groomers.
Officials with law enforcement agencies that have K-9 units are sending in photos of their dogs wearing purple bandanas. The photos are being used as part of a social media campaign at www.facebook.com/communitycrisiscenter.
The Community Crisis Center operates a shelter and office in Miami, and offices in Grove, Jay and Vinita. For more information, call 918-540-2275 or visit https://getmeout.org.
