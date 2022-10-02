MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools said it will no longer travel to Tulsa's McClain High School for any activities following a fatal shooting during a high school football game at McClain on Friday night.
The decision was announced over the weekend by Miami Superintendent Nick Highsmith.
On Friday, one teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at McLain High School for Science and Technology's homecoming football game against Miami.
The victims, both 17, were shot shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on Twitter and Facebook.
“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene,” the post said.
The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition, the statement said.
Several officers and a K-9 unit searched nearby neighborhoods but were not immediately able to find the suspected shooter, who ran away from the scene, police said.
Police also said the suspect is believed to be another 17-year-old.
" ... as long as I am Superintendent of Schools, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in any school activity. I cannot allow our players, students, staff and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger."
There was no indication in Highsmith's letter whether or not there have been previous problems.
"MPS will accept any consequences that come from this decision," Highsmith also wrote.
Highsmith also offered condolences to the family of the victims and praised Miami's School Resource Officers for the steps they took to protect students.
"What occurred last night was horrific for all who were present," he wrote. "I am still struggle to process everything I witnessed and the tragedy that occurred."
Highsmith also noted in the letter that there are some in his community who are questioning why they play McClain, and he explained that the game is scheduled through the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, and that Miami's opponents are not chosen by Miami Public Schools.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister also released a statement expressing her condolences: “Our hearts are with the McLain, Miami and Tulsa Public Schools communities following last night’s tragedy and violence.” Hofmeister said. “We stand together with students, families and school communities to assist and support them in the coming days and weeks.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
