Alora Spencer (center) as Dorothy is surrounded by (from left) Elizabeth Reaves as the Tin Man, Erin Williams as the Lion, Libby Vogel as Scarecrow and Genevieve Arehart as Toto. The Midwest Regional Ballet production of “Oz” debuts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, Kan. COURTESY | MIDWEST REGIONAL BALLET