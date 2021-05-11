Kaye Lewis and her Midwest Regional Ballet dancers were weeks away from bringing the story of Dorothy and Toto to stage when the pandemic reared its head in April 2020.
The pandemic “shut us down about a month before our ‘Oz’ was to open,” Lewis said. “We were closed for four months, and then when we opened, we could only allow 10 people in the studio.”
When she would announce a new date for “Oz,” a new COVID-19 surge would dash her hopes.
“We basically had to start from scratch and get everyone back in shape, physically and mentally,” she said. “There was still uncertainty if and when we would get to perform again, so that took a toll on me personally, trying to keep everyone interested in the show and not overrehearsing it and causing burnout.”
After a year’s hiatus, the Joplin ballet company’s performance of “Oz” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St. on the campus at Pittsburg State University. A second 7:30 p.m. show will follow on Friday, and a 2:30 p.m. showing will take place Saturday.
“We are so excited to hear the applause, laughter and to see the happy faces and to be back with the people that we love and have missed so, so much,” Lewis said. “I have always loved the movie and this is actually my third time doing it. But this time I had found some cool covers of the songs in punk rock, jazz, and added some (David Bowie) to it.”
The music’s not the only change viewers will notice. What distinguishes Midwest Regional Ballet productions are the changes Lewis makes to a production.
“I’ve played around a little bit with the story,” adding ways that Dorothy’s ruby-red slippers, now changed to red sneakers, could be magical, she said. “I also made the witch pretty.”
The dancing cast includes Alora Spencer as Dorothy, Libby Vogel as Scarecrow, Elizabeth Reaves as the Tin Man, Erin Williams as the Lion and 11-year-old Genevieve Arehart as Toto. There are also nearly 40 child performers and up to 60 dancers.
Tickets are $15 for floor seating and $12 for balcony seating and they may be reserved at http://buy.tutu
ballet.
Lewis said both she and her large cast are thrilled to be back on stage and performing in front of a live audience.
“Thank goodness we are back together,” she said. “We want to just have fun, relive the days of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ we all loved to watch on TV year after year, and just breathe, relax and smile.”
