Black History Month is being capped off with a celebration for the community called “We Are Black History” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, 110 S. Main St.
There will be plenty of food, fellowship and games at the event, including a domino tournament and charades. Zarah Vylonis, event coordinator, said that people of all racial identities are welcome to attend.
“It’s a celebration of Blackness in our community and all that we do for each other,” she said. “We’re going to have a domino tournament with a prize at the end. We’ll also have free food, a photo booth and lots of other things going on to have some fun together and to bring our community closer.”
The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is a 501(c)(4) dedicated to offering educational, civic and social programs within the Joplin community.
Formerly the Negro Service Council of Joplin, the organization was established in 1946 during segregation and the civil rights era. It was renamed a few years ago after Minnie Hackney, who was the executive director from 1947 to 1980, in remembrance of her work and dedication.
Held throughout February, Black History Month honors the contributions and achievements of Black Americans — both past and present — to the culture, history and development of the U.S.
Vylonis said the “We Are Black History” celebration creates a space where community members, young or old, can gather as one and share enriching stories. There will also be information available that will tell the history of prominent black figures from the area and beyond.
“Black history is for everyone, and this is an opportunity to educate and celebrate,” she said.
