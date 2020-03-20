Due to school closures in response to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has temporarily reduced or suspended certain A+ Scholarship eligibility requirements.
High school seniors working toward A+ eligibility will have a reduced number of tutoring and mentoring hours, from 50 to 25. A student with a cumulative 2.5 GPA at the end of either the fall 2019 or spring 2020 semester will be eligible. The department is working with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop guidance for the Algebra I end-of-course exam requirement.
The changes apply only to 2020 high school seniors and college students for the 2019-20 academic year.
