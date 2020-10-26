Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office dismissed accusations that his office and the state department of health illegally concealed records and violated the Sunshine Law during the course of a medical marijuana lawsuit, calling the charges “frivolous” and “baseless.”
The accusation arose last week in a motion seeking sanctions against Schmitt’s office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The motion was filed by the Callicoat family of Sarcoxie, who sued the state after being denied a license to grow medical marijuana.
The Callicoats argued that requested records were withheld by the department even though they were turned over to the legislature and to the media. They also noted that Randall Williams, director of the department of health, admitted using his private cell phone to text about public business without taking steps to save those records.
The records were withheld, the Callicoats argued, in order to undercut the lawsuit and prevent a thorough examination of the medical marijuana program.
In a 31-page response filed over the weekend, Schmitt’s office said the Callicoats’ motion “mischaracterizes the course of dealing between the parties, omits critical facts and fails to raise any plausible basis for sanctions.”
The department’s document production, the attorney general’s office said, has been “ethical, comprehensive, and diligent.”
Legislative investigation
At the heart of the complaint is a request for records filed in May by a House Special Committee on Government Oversight that for most of the year has been investigating widespread reports of irregularities in how medical marijuana license applications were scored, as well as allegations that conflicts of interest within the program may have tainted the process.
On June 15, the department provided the House with roughly 37,000 records documenting interactions with industry insiders and detailing how key decisions were made.
Around the same time, the Callicoats were seeking documents from the department, arguing in their motion that it took until August to receive only 15,000 records. They only received the remaining 20,000 documents, the motion said, after filing a separate request to the Missouri House under the Sunshine Law.
The attorney general’s office said it was not involved in the department’s response to the Missouri House. It was only tasked with reviewing records requested as part of the litigation.
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a public charity. It can be found at https://missouriindependent.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.