Missouri American Water is accepting applications through Aug. 31 for its annual Firefighter Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to fire protection and emergency response organizations serving communities in the company’s service area.
Grants of up to $1,200 will be considered to cover the costs of firefighting tools, water-handling equipment, personal protective gear, communications equipment, and training and materials.
Last year, more than $53,000 was awarded across the state. Over 200 grants have been awarded since the program began in 2016.
“As the water provider for about one in four Missourians, we continually invest in upgrading our water system to enhance service and reliability so water is available when our customers and firefighters need it,” Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water, said in a statement. “The Firefighter Grant Program is one more way we can strengthen the partnerships we have with local fire districts and support their important work protecting our community.”
Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire organizations serving Missouri American service territory are eligible to receive funding. Fire departments and protection districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year.
Fire departments and districts can apply online at missouriamwater.com.
Missouri American provides water to Joplin and other communities in Missouri.
