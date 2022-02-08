American Water, parent of Missouri American, announced recently that its president and CEO Walter Lynch retired from the company, effective Feb. 2.
Susan Hardwick, who recently served as interim CEO, was appointed president and CEO by the board of directors.
Hardwick is currently serving as American Water’s chief financial officer and will continue to serve in that role until her replacement is named. The board also elected Hardwick to serve on the board of directors at American Water.
Hardwick said in a statement: "I also look forward to continuing to lead the incredible employees of American Water. We’re a top leader in the utility sector and we will continue to deliver exceptional value to all of our stakeholders."
Hardwick joined American Water in June 2019 and became CFO on July 1, 2019.
American Water is the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility company in the country, providing drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states, including Missouri.
Missouri American serves Joplin and other communities in Southwest Missouri, including parts of St. Louis County, Jefferson City and St. Joseph.
The company has proposed and is working on building a $200 million reservoir south of Joplin.
