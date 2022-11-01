PURCELL, Mo. — Missouri American Water has completed its acquisition of Purcell’s water and wastewater systems, the company announced Tuesday.
The acquisition will add 160 water and 150 wastewater customers to the utility's southwestern district.
Missouri American Water has been operating both systems since February 2021 at the request of local officials.
“Our employees have become very familiar with the water and wastewater systems in Purcell since we have been operating both for over a year now,” Matthew Barnhart, director of operations for Missouri American Water, said Tuesday. “When we were approached about assisting the community there were numerous compliance issues. Now we are within all operating guidelines and can focus on making improvements to maintain regulatory compliance.”
The Missouri Public Service Commission approved the acquisition of both systems in September. Regulators noted in giving their approval that in February 2021 Missouri American was contacted to provide assistance for Purcell’s water and sewer systems.
Regulators also noted that Purcell had no certified water or sewer system operator at that time, "and was unable to operate its systems in a safe and compliant manner." Certified operators are required by the permit and are necessary for ensuring these systems are operable, providing safe and reliable service, according to the PSC.
At the time, the drinking water disinfection system was not functioning, and the sewer system was discharging wastewater that was neither safe nor compliant with state standards.
On March 16, 2021, city officials entered into an operation and maintenance agreement with Missouri American, and in August, the city held an election, with more than 90% of the voters favoring selling the water and sewer system to the investor-owned utility for $200,000.
At the time of the vote, Purcell Mayor Kelsey Freelend said she believed the move was the right one for the city and for residents.
“All of this goes back to the fact that our town was never really able to sustain the water and sewer treatment plant like it needed to be. There’s a lot of money that goes into sustaining a facility like we have,” Freelend said at the time.
New customers will receive welcome packets by mail containing important customer information within the coming weeks, with the first bill scheduled for early December, Missouri American announced Tuesday.
“We anticipate a smooth transition of service given we have been operating the system and have become very familiar with the residents and the community as a whole,” said Barnhart. “We are honored they chose to become a part of the Missouri American Water family.”
Current customers residing inside the city pay a monthly customer charge of $15 and pay $3.50 per 1,000 gallons for water service; those residing outside the city pay a $22 monthly customer charge and $6 per 1,000 gallons for water service. Sewer customers pay $36 for the first 0 to 999 gallons, and $5 per each additional 1,000 gallons.
According to the PSC, Missouri American has proposed combining all customers and consolidating rates because there are no additional costs to providing service inside or outside the city. As a result, water customers will pay a $9 monthly customer charge and about $6.25 per 1,000 gallons for water service, and customers will pay a flat monthly rate of $61.64 for sewer service.
Missouri American provides water service to approximately 470,000 customers in Missouri, including Joplin. It also provides sewer service to approximately 16,500 customers in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.