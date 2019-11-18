The Missouri Arts Council seeks eligible tax-exempt, Missouri-based organizations looking for funding for arts projects to learn about its application process.
Guests are invited to the annual grant information workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St.
The two-hour workshop covers basic information on MAC grants, both monthly and annual (except Arts Education), grant eligibility, accessing the new online grant system, the application and panel processes, preparing support materials and how to strategically address narrative questions.
The workshop is geared toward people who have never applied for MAC funding or seek to improve a grant application.
MAC grants are available only to organizations, not individuals. Attendees will meet MAC staff, and connect with local arts and arts advocacy communities. Bring business cards and brochures for networking at 2:30 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged but not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.