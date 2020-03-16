Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is calling on Gov. Mike Parson to activate a COVID-19 response command center in order to increase the flow of information to Missouri citizens about the state’s response to the pandemic.
She also is recommending that the state enlist epidemiological and public health experts as ongoing advisers to state leaders throughout the duration of the public health emergency. She said Missouri should prepare for a "significant strain" on health care facilities and local public health resources.
“This public health emergency requires activation of a centralized COVID-19 response command center for coordination of local first responders and public health officials,” Galloway said in a statement. “The governor and his office must then provide regular updates to the public on the progression of the outbreak, the state’s response, and recommendations from experts. I am hearing from health care providers, local officials and parents who are looking for guidance and a consistent flow of information, which a centralized command center enables.”
Galloway, a Democrat, is the leading challenger to Parson, a Republican, in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.