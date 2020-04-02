A $58.7 million contract was awarded Wednesday to build Missouri's share of the Bella Vista bypass.
Work is scheduled to begin in late April or early May, and the plan is to have it done in September 2021. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., of Columbia.
McDonald County Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant said Thursday, "I've been waiting ... expectantly.
"When I was in my 20s, they were talking about this," added Lant, who is now 73.
Also called the I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector, the bypass will go straight south out of Pineville and into Arkansas, circling around to the west side of Bella Vista before turning east to connect with Interstate 49 at Bentonville, Arkansas.
Bella Vista holds the only stretch of I-49 — 278 miles total between Kansas City and Fort Smith, Arkansas — where the road is not interstate quality.
The stretch of U.S. Highway 71 that currently passes through Bella Vista is marked by reduced speed limits and stoplights, causing congestion and safety concerns. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, 20,000 vehicles enter Bella Vista at the state line each day, while 44,000 vehicles pass daily through the Bella Vista/Bentonville intersection. There are also eight stoplight intersections in that stretch, as well as a 45-mph designation.
A majority of the bypass, 11.7 miles of the 18.9-mile road, has already been completed on the Arkansas side. A 2.4-mile stretch skirting to the west of Bella Vista will be completed in the latter part of 2020 at a price of about $36 million. Arkansas officials also are working on a new interchange at Bentonville, replacing the current roundabout located at I-49 and U.S. 71 in Bentonville. It is expected to be completed by late 2021 at a cost of nearly $67 million.
That leaves about 4.8 miles on the Missouri side of the line.
The work is being paid for in part by money Missouri has set aside for the project as well as a $25 million federal grant acquired through the work of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Council. They could apply for the grant because McDonald County is part of the metro area in Northwest Arkansas that stretches from Bella Vista to Fayetteville.
Ultimately, I-49 will stretch from New Orleans near the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border.
Changes coming
Lant, the presiding commissioner, sees both short-term and long-term changes coming to his county.
"For the time being, it is going to bring a lot of people in for the construction," he said. "There is going to be a lot of rock work done, a lot of excavation, a lot of dozer work and a lot of hauling."
There also will be a need for temporary housing, with more food and gas being purchased by construction crews.
Long term is where the real change will occur, Lant said, noting it will make McDonald County that much more accessible to one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in the country. Benton and Washington counties are projected to have a population between 800,000 and 900,000 by 2040.
"You have to understand that McDonald County has a small population but large land mass," Lant said. The county has a population of fewer than 25,000 people and 540 square miles.
"We have got a lot of things to draw housing and to draw industry," he said. "I think when a lot of these people from out of state start looking at somewhere to live to service Walmart, they're going to look at McDonald County."
Meanwhile, work is underway on Walmart's new headquarters campus in Bentonville. The plan is for more than 20 new buildings on 350 acres of land on the east side of J Street between Central Avenue and 14th Street (Highway 102). The project also will include 15 acres of lakes, coffee bars, a fitness and child care center, and other amenities.
Walmart said many of the buildings will be designed and constructed in the next two years, with a goal of opening the campus in phases between 2020 and 2024.
Walmart has not released a single cost estimate, however, saying the project will encompass multiple budget years, but the retailer said it could be considered the “largest capital improvement project” in the history of Arkansas.
It has been estimated that 15,000 people will work at the new headquarters complex.
