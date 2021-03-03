Students in an approved public health program will be eligible to receive Missouri’s Fast Track grants beginning in the fall.
The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education on Wednesday voted to add public health to the list of eligible program areas for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant. The grants are provided to adult students as they pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.
Eligible public health programs will include degrees and certificates in health services administration, public health genetics and community health.
“Over the past 12 months, we have seen the value of the public health profession on full display,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, in a statement. “With the addition of this new program area, Fast Track will help more Missourians advance their careers, as well as build the public health infrastructure the state needs to face challenges similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Individuals who have not already earned a bachelor’s degree, are at least 25 years old or have not been enrolled in any school within the past two years, and who meet certain income caps can apply for a Fast Track grant. The grants are designed to ensure that, when combined with other governmental financial aid, tuition and fees are fully covered. For more information, go to mofasttrack.com.
Grant recipients must maintain Missouri residency and work in Missouri for three years after graduation to prevent the grant from becoming a loan that must be repaid with interest. The grant can be renewed by individuals who meet all of the initial requirements and maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA.
Local institutions that offer programs eligible for Fast Track grants include Missouri Southern State University, Franklin Technology Center, Crowder College and Cottey College.
The Fast Track grant program launched in 2019 to help address statewide workforce needs, one of Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s top priorities since taking office.
