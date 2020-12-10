Gary Nodler, of Joplin, was selected this week to serve as vice chair of the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, the top public body for colleges and universities in the state.
Nodler, a former state senator, was appointed to the board in August 2018. Officers are selected by the board annually and serve a one-year term. Nodler also will head the board's Budget and Financial Aid Committee.
Additionally, six new members were selected to join the Commissioner’s Advisory Group, which meets on a quarterly basis and includes representatives from community colleges, Council on Public Higher Education members, and the University of Missouri System. Each member serves a two-year term. New members includes Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern State University, and Glenn Coltharp, president of Crowder College.
