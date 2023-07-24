According to a report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, total manufacturing employment has grown 5.7% in Missouri, outpacing national growth of 1.6%.
Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership LLC, said Missouri has added more than 30,000 net new jobs in manufacturing between 2010 and 2022.
“The change in manufacturing jobs over the last 12 years has been a real resurgence that not a lot of people were predicting,” Abernathy said in a statement. “We’ve seen a manufacturing renaissance that we think is just going to get stronger as we go forward.”
Abernathy also said some industries are rebounding faster than others. Since 2020, Missouri has outperformed the nation in manufacturing employment, as well as construction and financial services.
Economic recovery varies by location, though. According to the report, Joplin and Springfield have seen strong employment growth since 2020, and Kansas City, Jefferson City and Columbia have made a big comeback over the past year. St. Joseph and St. Louis still lag behind.
“In certain sectors, Missouri seems to have found its footing for future growth,” Abernathy said.
