Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with showers in the morning. Thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.