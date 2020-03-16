Federal, state and local courts in Missouri issued orders Monday modifying operations in light of the national state of emergency regarding COVID-19.
The Missouri Supreme Court issued an order suspending all in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, effective Tuesday through April 3.
The order is subject to exceptions to protect the rights of criminal defendants and juveniles, cases in which jury trials are already in progress, proceedings pertaining to protection orders, emergency child custody orders, temporary restraining orders, emergency mental health orders and public health emergencies.
Before the issuance of the Missouri Supreme Court order, Presiding Judge Gayle Crane of the 29th Judicial Circuit signed an administrative order, effective Tuesday and applicable through March 27, that implements the following measures in Jasper County Circuit Court:
• Suspension of the impaneling of jurors this week and next, with jury trials set for those weeks to be rescheduled for a later date.
• Limitation of hearings in all criminal cases (including probation revocation matters), where defendants are in jail or any other detention center, to videoconferencing. Such defendants will not be transported to court buildings for those hearings, and judicial officers will be given the discretion to allow attorneys to appear by telephone and to either cancel or continue hearings accordingly.
The order states that victims' right to participate in such hearings will be maintained in whatever manner the assigned judge deems best.
All criminal cases where defendants are not in custody are postponed this week and next and will be rescheduled.
• All large-volume dockets, including associate court dockets, circuit court civil case dockets, domestic "call dockets," landlord/tenant dockets, small claims dockets, uncontested dissolution dockets, traffic and municipal dockets and treatment court dockets for those two weeks, are to be postponed and rescheduled, with the provision that judicial officers have the discretion to conduct any of those dockets via telephone or videoconferencing.
• All hearings on full orders of protection set for this week and next are continued to two weeks from their current date, with all ex parte orders of protection currently in place extended until the new hearing date.
• Other than those cases covered in the above measures, individual hearings in criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases will proceed as scheduled unless the judge assigned to the case takes action pursuant to the administrative order.
• All detention and protective custody hearings scheduled in the Juvenile Division will proceed as scheduled, including hearings for juveniles held at the Juvenile Detention Center. All other hearings in abuse and neglect cases shall be continued and rescheduled. Hearings on termination of parental rights, adoptions and transfers of custody during the two-week period also will be rescheduled.
• Probate cases involving 96-hour and 21-day involuntary mental health detentions and emergency guardianships will be heard as scheduled.
• All municipal courts supervised by the 29th Judicial Circuit Court are subject to the administrative order and are encouraged to take steps consistent with the court's administrative order and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Judicial officers are given the discretion to exclude from their courtrooms anyone they deem necessary to have removed to comply with CDC recommendations.
• All nonessential court-related travel for judicial officers and staff is canceled through the end of March.
The order stated that additional administrative orders would be issued to address the weeks that follow. Later in the day on Monday, Crane issued an addendum to the 29th Judicial Circuit's order that the Jasper County court will be adhering to the Missouri Supreme Court's order.
Crane and the circuit's other two circuit judges, Dean Dankelson and David Mouton, all of whom often hold criminal court dockets on Mondays, did not do so Monday, although several judges in other circuit courts in Southwest Missouri did hold court.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri issued a similar order, suspending all scheduled civil and criminal jury trials and juror selection proceedings through March 29, including all grand jury proceedings, and providing for exclusion of cases from the speedy trial requirements of federal law if deemed necessary by the presiding judge in each case.
The federal court order continues all nonemergency criminal and civil hearings through March 29 subject to the discretion of the judges in each case with respect to fairness and the rights of the parties involved. Criminal matters before federal magistrate judges, such as initial appearances, arraignments, detention hearings and the issuance of warrants will continue to take place as usual.
