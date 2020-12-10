JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has extended its partnership with CompTIA, which provides information technology training, through 2021.
The state in September directed CARES Act funding to offer training to Missourians looking to get back to work. Registration for the training programs was originally slated to end on Dec. 4, but that deadline has been extended through 2021 using Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act funding.
To be eligible for free CompTIA training, applicants must be older than 18 and have been laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19. Those who complete the CompTIA training will receive professional certification in information technology, cybersecurity or project management.
Applicants must also qualify for Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act funding, and may be asked to take two assessments through their local Missouri Job Center to see if they are eligible.
Details: jobs.mo.gov/returnstrong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.