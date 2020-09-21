Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 66 and HB 46 into law today. Those two bills were passed by the General Assembly during the recent special session on violent crime.
HB 66 creates a Pretrial Witness Protection Fund in which law enforcement agencies can provide resources for the security of victims and witnesses and their immediate families. HB 46 removes the residency requirements for public safety employees in the city of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently short by more than 140 officers.
Parson is making a tour of the state to sign the bills this week, and is expected to be in Carthage as part of that tour later today.
