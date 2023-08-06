Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding that has been impacting part of the state, including tornadoes that struck in Ray, Saline and Knox counties.
The Knox County tornado (EF2) and strong winds destroyed or did major damage to at least 35 residences and displaced at least 16 people in the Baring area. Two minor injuries were reported there. There was also substantial flooding overnight in the Kirksville area.
"Since July 29, Missouri has repeatedly been hit by severe weather and flooding that has damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure,” Parson said in a statement. “This ongoing weather system has also strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond. We want to ensure that all necessary state resources are available as damaging weather continues to threaten Missouri communities."
