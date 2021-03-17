Beginning this week, most Missouri Job Centers will transition from appointment-only visits to a full reopening, with walk-ins welcome. The Missouri Job Center in Joplin is located at 730 S. Wall Ave.
To fully reopen, centers must be located in counties where COVID-19 positivity rates are below 8.5%. They also must have adequate staffing to provide services and be able to meet state guidelines in preparedness and response to infectious diseases.
Anyone planning to visit a Missouri Job Center should call ahead to make sure that the building is open for walk-ins or to schedule an appointment. The facilities will also continue to offer reemployment services online or by telephone.
Details: jobs.mo.gov.
