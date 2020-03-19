All Missouri job centers will be closed to in-person services for one week.
Signs have been posted on the doors of closed centers directing customers to call 888-728-JOBS (5627) or go online to jobs.mo.gov to access resources until further notice. Residents seeking unemployment insurance are directed to use the Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s hotline at 800-320-2519 or go to uinteract.labor.mo.gov.
Missouri job centers are offering reemployment services to those who are laid off because of COVID-19. Those services include resume and interview preparation as well as assistance with job searching. Support for unemployment insurance claimants will continue to be provided by telephone or online.
