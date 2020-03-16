The Missouri House is fast-tracking a bill that would allow governmental bodies — from local water boards to the General Assembly — to close meetings in the case of an emergency declaration for an infectious disease.
The bill would set parameters for how governmental bodies could attempt to keep meetings accessible to the public while keeping the public from being physically present. It comes as health experts and state and local officials encourage people to limit contact with others in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We have to be able to make sure that we can protect the public, and we have to be able to make sure that we are able to protect accessibility, that we're able to protect accountability," said Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold.
Under the proposal, governmental bodies would be allowed to close public access to meetings during a declared emergency for a contagious disease. It would not apply if there is no declared emergency from the governor or General Assembly, and it would not apply if an emergency were declared for any other reason. Those running the meetings also could choose to keep them open.
The proposal adds several requirements meant to keep the closed meetings accessible without allowing the public to be physically present. The governmental body would be required to broadcast the meeting or post a video or audio recording within 24 hours. It also would be required to allow “credentialed” media and to present written testimony submitted by the public.
The bill also includes a provision meant to exempt personally identifiable medical records from disclosure under the Sunshine Law, which is Missouri's collection of open meetings and open records laws. Coleman said that was meant to protect the identities of people being tested for diseases like COVID-19.
Missouri Press Association counsel Jean Maneke testified that her main concern was the public testimony portion of the bill. There is no way that people can have effective testimony if it’s sent ahead of time, she said.
Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, one of two representatives who voted against the bill, said it’s impossible to get full input from stakeholders if they’re not actually in the building. Lawmakers could gather their input remotely, but that takes more time, and there often isn’t enough time, he said.
The bill was voted out of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. House lawmakers hope to have time to debate and potentially pass the bill before the end of the week. It still needs to be considered by the Senate, which is out of session this week in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading.
