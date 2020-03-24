The Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended all written and skills-based road testing for driver's licenses at examination locations statewide through April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing.
Col. Eric T. Olson, the superintendent of the state patrol, announced the suspension Monday in a news release citing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The release said the patrol will be issuing updates on driver license testing as more information becomes available.
