The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will host its next virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will feature more than 100 open positions across the state government.
Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
Other virtual job fairs are planned for March 9 and 23, April 6 and 20, May 4 and 18, and June 8.
Interested job seekers can register for the Tuesday fair, and any of the other upcoming fairs, at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Job seekers should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out afterward.
Employers interested in taking part in other upcoming fairs can register and set up their virtual booths for all at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com. The employer deadline to register for the March 9 fair is Friday.
